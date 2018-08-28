Patriots Practice Report: Sony Michel Practices For Second Straight Day

FOXBORO, Mass. — Just four players were missing from the New England Patriots’ final practice of the preseason.

Tight end Ryan Izzo, linebacker Harvey Langi and offensive linemen Luke Bowanko and Isaiah Wynn all were absent Tuesday afternoon after also missing Monday’s session.

Izzo and Bowanko are roster long shots, and Langi and Wynn are expected to begin the season on injured reserve.

Among the players who were practicing was rookie running back Sony Michel, who returned to action Monday after missing 12 practices with a reported knee injury. Reporters only were permitted to watch pre-practice stretching, so it was unclear whether Michel or any other players were limited participants.

Wide receiver K.J. Maye and running backs Khalfani Muhammad and Kenneth Farrow all were present after making their Patriots practice debuts Monday.

The Patriots will travel to New Jersey on Wednesday ahead of their preseason finale against the New York Giants on Thursday night. They must trim their roster from 90 players to 53 by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

