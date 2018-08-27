Patriots Practice Report: Sony Michel Returns; Three New Players Present

FOXBORO, Mass. — It was quite an eventful day on the practice fields in the shadow of Gillette Stadium.

Running back Sony Michel (knee) and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (calf) returned to practice Monday, and the Patriots had three new players sporting practice jerseys. They brought in a wide receiver wearing No. 19 and running backs sporting Nos. 27 and 42.

Michel and Cannon hadn’t practiced since Aug. 1.

Offensive linemen Luke Bowanko and Isaiah Wynn (torn Achilles), tight end Ryan Izzo and linebacker Harvey Langi were absent.

Michel, running back Rex Burkhead and cornerback Duke Dawson were limited in practice. Dawson left the main practice field to work on conditioning.

The Patriots play their fourth and final preseason game Thursday against the New York Giants.

The Patriots are thin at wide receiver after releasing Jordan Matthews, Kenny Britt and Eric Decker.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images