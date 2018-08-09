Patriots Preseason Attendance: Eric Decker In Uniform, Sony Michel Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have taken the field in uniform before their preseason opener against the Washington Redskins.

Here are the players who did not join their teammates and likely won’t play:

RB Sony Michel

RB Rex Burkhead

LB Harvey Langi

OT Marcus Cannon

OL Brian Schwenke

OL Jason King

WR Kenny Britt

DE Trey Flowers

Among players in uniform who were not expected to play are cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Jonathan Jones and safety Nate Ebner. All three players recently came off the physically unable to perform list. Wide receiver Eric Decker joined the team late last week and also is in uniform.

Quarterback Tom Brady isn’t expected to play despite being in uniform. It appears safety Devin McCourty and cornerback Jason McCourty also won’t play despite suiting up.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images