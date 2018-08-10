Patriots-Redskins Standouts: Jeremy Hill, Ralph Webb Carry Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — Where were you when the New England Patriots overcame a 17-0 deficit in their 2018 preseason opener?

The Patriots beat the Washington Redskins 26-17 in Week 1 of the preseason, riding on the back of a strong rushing attack. Things certainly didn’t start pretty for the Patriots, who once trailed by three scores in the first half. The Patriots’ starting defense had trouble stopping quarterback Colt McCoy, and Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer was anemic early in the first half before recovering with a 16-of-23 overall performance.

Here are the standout performers from Thursday night’s exhibition matchup:

POSITIVE

RB JEREMY HILL

Hill was really the Patriots’ only productive offensive player, carrying the ball 11 times for 51 yards with a touchdown and catching two passes for 14 yards. He also laid the lumber in blitz pickup on Redskins linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton.

Hill came into the game fighting for a roster spot with fellow running backs Mike Gillislee and Ralph Webb. Gillislee carried the ball 14 times for 43 yards. He also was in on a fumble handoff from rookie QB Danny Etling.

RB RALPH WEBB

Webb had a productive performance in mop-up duty, carrying the ball 14 times for 46 yards with two touchdowns and two two-point conversions.

Webb received a lot of work in training camp. Hope you inserted him in your daily fantasy preseason lineups.

LB JA’WHAUN BENTLEY

Bentley was impressive in his preseason debut, recording six tackles with two for a loss and a quarterback hit. He also forced a fumble, but the play was called dead due to forward progress.

Bentley is expected to earn a roster spot, but this game definitely improved his already strong chances.

CB ERIC ROWE

Rowe was targeted twice in limited snaps and let up just 5 yards with a pass breakup. Fellow starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore allowed three catches on three targets for 39 yards.

DE TRENT HARRIS

The undrafted rookie strip sacked Washington QB Kevin Hogan late in the fourth quarter. Patriots defensive end Geneo Grissom recovered the fumble and returned it 53 yards to Washington’s 1-yard line.

Defensive end Eric Lee also had a sack late.

NEGATIVE

S JORDAN RICHARDS

Richards missed multiple tackles and was knocked out of the game with an injury. Not a good start for the safety who’s fighting for a roster spot. Some of the more spiteful Patriots fans hope it’s an uphill battle for Richards.

S DAMARIUS TRAVIS

Travis let up three catches on three targets for 18 yards with a touchdown. He was having trouble keeping up in man coverage.

CB KEION CROSSEN

Crossen had a pass breakup in the first half, but it quickly was forgotten when he let up a 57-yard catch to wideout Cam Sims. Crossen stopped running down the field and tried to leap for the pass breakup. The 5-foot-10 cornerback came up … short.

WR CHRIS HOGAN

Hogan had two drops and was called for offensive pass interference. He had a tough practice earlier in the week when cornerbacks broke up three passes over him.

