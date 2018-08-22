Patriots Release Receiver Kenny Britt Ahead Of Third Preseason Game

The revolving door that is the New England Patriots’ receiving corps has lost another body.

The Patriots on Wednesday released veteran wideout Kenny Britt, according to his agent, Fadde Mikhail. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report news of Britt’s release.

Expectations were high for Britt, whom the Patriots signed late last season, but a nagging hamstring injury suffered in early June prevented him from fully participating in any training camp practices or playing in either of New England’s first two preseason games.

Britt, who played in three games for the Patriots in 2017 after being cut by the Cleveland Browns, admitted Sunday he had fallen behind as a result of his injury, which prevented him from participating in 11-on-11 drills.

“I definitely feel like I’m behind,” the 29-year-old said, “because I’m not out there with the guys, getting the chemistry that I need with the quarterbacks and just with everybody on the same page with what we do.”

The 29-year-old is the third Patriots receiver to be released this summer, joining Jordan Mathews and Malcolm Mitchell. Left on the roster at the position are Julian Edelman (suspended for the first four games), Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, Riley McCarron, Braxton Berrios, Devin Lucien, Paul Turner and special teamer Matthew Slater.

The Patriots will visit the Carolina Panthers on Friday in Week 3 of the preseason.

