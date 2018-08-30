Patriots, Rob Gronkowski Rework Contract To Add $4.3 Million In Bonuses, Incentives

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will have the opportunity to earn millions of dollars more during the 2018 season after he and the team reworked his contract to add $4.3 million in bonuses and incentives.
Here’s the breakdown of the adjustments, reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday:
How likely is Gronkowski to hit these bonuses and incentives? Using the context provided by NESN.com’s Zack Cox, it’s quite possible that Gronk hits them all if he stays healthy.
The Patriots wrap up their preseason schedule Thursday night against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Gronkowski and many other Patriots starters aren’t expected to play.
The Patriots play the Houston Texans in Week 1 of the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 9.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
