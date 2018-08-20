New England Patriots

Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski Weighs In On Recent Shark Sightings Off Cape Cod

Rob Gronkowski: pass-catcher, blocker … shark connoisseur?

Sharks have been a popular topic of conversation in Massachusetts this summer, as there have been a number of shark sightings off the beaches of Cape Cod. Given his experience with the aquatic beasts, the New England Patriots might have to address the issue head-on.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection is fearless on the football field, so who’s to say exploring the deep blue sea is out of his adventure range?

