Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski Weighs In On Recent Shark Sightings Off Cape Cod

Rob Gronkowski: pass-catcher, blocker … shark connoisseur?

Sharks have been a popular topic of conversation in Massachusetts this summer, as there have been a number of shark sightings off the beaches of Cape Cod. Given his experience with the aquatic beasts, the New England Patriots might have to address the issue head-on.

Rob Gronkowski on the many recent shark sightings off the Cape: "I heard there’s some great whites out there. I haven’t seen any great whites yet. They don’t know me yet. I only swam with tigers. So, maybe I’ll go say hi to my friends." — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) August 19, 2018

In case you’re doubting Gronkowski’s tiger shark anecdote, here’s proof from his Instagram.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection is fearless on the football field, so who’s to say exploring the deep blue sea is out of his adventure range?

