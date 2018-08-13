Patriots Rookie Isaiah Wynn Details Difficulties Of New Role On O-Line

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are putting a lot on Isaiah Wynn’s plate early in the first-round pick’s NFL career.

Wynn split his time between left tackle and left guard during the spring and mostly played left tackle early in training camp. Those positions were nothing new for Wynn, who played left tackle and left guard throughout his four years at the University of Georgia.

But the Patriots have stuck Wynn at right tackle over the last two practices, and that’s not quite as comfortable for the rookie. Wynn doesn’t mind, but he’s not going to say it’s easy.

“It’s just everything is flipped around,” Wynn said Monday. “If you’re right handed, try writing with your left. You know? …

“I know me. I always want to step up to the plate. Whatever challenge it is, I feel good about stepping up to the plate about it. Really, it’s wherever they need me at, I’m going to be at.”

It’s likely the Patriots are trying Wynn out at right tackle because starter Marcus Cannon currently is dealing with an injury that could knock him out until the regular season.

Wynn was expected to compete for the Patriots’ starting left tackle job, but Trent Brown has taken the majority of first-team reps in that role. Brown actually has more experience at right tackle than left tackle, so if there was a long-term issue for Cannon, then it’s more likely Wynn would stick on the left side with Brown flipping over to the right. But if the Patriots view Brown as their starting left tackle this season, and if they expect Cannon back soon, then it makes more sense to keep him in that role all summer long.

LaAdrian Waddle also has been in the mix, replacing Cannon at right tackle in practice. Waddle started at right tackle Thursday in the Patriots’ preseason opener, while Wynn didn’t play.

Wynn said Waddle has been helpful in his transition to the right side.

“LA, he has experience there,” Wynn said. “He has his years. He’s a vet. Just being able to pick his brain. Even when I take a set or a rep, he’s right there to correct me and let me know when I’m right and when I’m wrong. So it’s good.”

A veteran helping out his young competition is all part of the Patriot Way.

