Patriots Training Camp: Eric Decker Arrives; Malcolm Mitchell In Pads On Day 9

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wide receiver Eric Decker made his New England Patriots practice debut Saturday on Day 9 of training camp.

Decker, who officially signed a one-year contract with the Patriots on Friday, will wear No. 81. He did not participate in the team portion of practice but caught passes from Tom Brady early in the session.

The 31-year-old wideout and the 41-year-old quarterback could be seen having a lengthy conversation after that throwing session concluded.

In other wideout news, Malcolm Mitchell took the field in full pads for the first time this summer — a positive development for a player who missed all of last season with a knee injury. Mitchell remained limited, however, spending most of the morning doing conditioning work on a separate field.

Defensive end Trey Flowers, receiver Kenny Britt, cornerback Keion Crossen and special teamer Matthew Slater all spent time on the conditioning field, as well. Flowers, who left Friday’s session early with an apparent injury, remained with the team for the majority of practice.

Britt, who ran routes with his fellow receivers before heading to the lower field, departed for the locker room roughly 45 minutes before practice concluded, stopping to call his two young children onto the field before heading into the stadium. He also had a brief chat with team owner Robert Kraft as he left the field.

Running back Sony Michel and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon both missed practice for the third consecutive day. Michel, the 31st overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, is dealing with a “minor knee issue,” a source told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

Offensive lineman Jason King and linebacker Marquis Flowers also were absent.

Cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Jonathan Jones and safety Nate Ebner were present at practice but not in pads. All three are on the physically unable to perform list.

