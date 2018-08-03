Patriots Training Camp: Kenny Britt Returns; Tom Brady, Gronk Relax On Day 8

FOXBORO, Mass. — Eric Decker has yet to make his arrival at Patriots training camp, but New England did have another big-bodied wide receiver back on the field Friday morning.

Kenny Britt strapped the pads on for the first time this summer after sitting out the team’s first seven training camp practices with a hamstring injury. Britt, who entered the day on the physically unable to perform list, had spent the first week of camp running through conditioning drills on a separate field with other injured players.

Britt did not take part in team drills, however, a was seen walking off the field before practice was over. It appears he’s still not 100 percent.

In other injury-related news, running back Sony Michel and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon both missed practice for the second consecutive day. Offensive lineman Jason King also was absent.

Defensive end Trey Flowers the field roughly an hour into practice and didn’t return. Center David Andrews was seen receiving medical attention as practice wrapped up but proceeded to participate in team hill sprints.

Running back Mike Gillislee shed the red non-contact jersey he wore Thursday. He appeared to be a full participant.

Quarterback Tom Brady, meanwhile, did not take a single snap in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills on his 41st birthday. Tight end Rob Gronkowski largely stayed out of these team portions, as well, so it appears coach Bill Belichick gave the two stars what amounted to a veteran off-day. .

During his pre-practice news conference, Belichick declined to confirm or comment on the Decker signing, which has not been officially announced by the team.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com