Patriots Training Camp: Mike Gillislee Returns; Sony Michel, Marcus Cannon Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Running back Mike Gillislee, cornerback Keion Crossen and special teamer Matthew Slater all returned to the practice field Thursday on Day 7 of New England Patriots training camp.

Slater and Crossen remained limited despite wearing full pads, with Crossen spending most of the session on a separate field with the injured players and Slater working through his own regimen of special teams drills.

The fact Slater participated in even part of the practice suggests he was removed from the physically unable to perform list, although the team made no official announcement.

Gillislee, who missed practice Monday and Wednesday, participated but wore a red non-contact jersey.

Running back Sony Michel and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon both were absent after leaving Wednesday’s practice early with apparent injuries. Offensive lineman Nate Theaker also was absent.

Wide receivers Malcolm Mitchell and Kenny Britt, cornerback Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones and safety Nate Ebner were present at practice but did not dress.

