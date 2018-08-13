Patriots Training Camp Observations: Eric Decker’s Struggles Continue

FOXBORO, Mass. — Almost everyone on the New England Patriots’ offense forgot how to catch a football Monday.

Patriots receivers dropped 10 passes Monday in damp, gloomy conditions on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady grew so frustrated with his offensive performance that he punted a football into the stands.

Brady continued to see an increased workload but didn’t quite look like himself, completing just 15-of-28 passes with an interception.

— Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer went 11-of-18 with an interception. Rookie Danny Etling was 4-of-4 during 11-on-11 drills.

— Patriots newcomer Eric Decker led the way with three drops. He dropped one pass during 1-on-1 drills and two in a side session with the quarterbacks, tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back James White and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett during punt drills. Decker also pushed off on safety Patrick Chung during a catch in 1-on-1s. Decker dropped two passes Sunday in practice and one last Wednesday. He rebounded Monday by catching 4-of-6 targets during team drills. It’s been a rocky start for Decker, but perhaps his receptions to end practice will help him pull it together.

— Wide receiver Devin Lucien had two drops, and wide receivers Chris Hogan and Paul Turner, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Will Tye and running back James White each dropped one pass.

— Cornerback J.C. Jackson picked off a pass intended for Dorsett in 11-on-11s. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore laid out for an interception on a pass from Brian Hoyer. It appeared wide receiver Riley McCarron ran the wrong route on Hoyer’s interception. McCarron also muffed a punt.

— Cornerback Jason McCourty received first-team reps over Eric Rowe early in practice. McCourty didn’t play Thursday in the Patriots’ preseason opener for undisclosed reasons. He’s had a fairly strong camp, and he intercepted a pass over Dorsett in 1-on-1s. Dorsett could have fought more for both interceptions.

— Chung, linebacker Geneo Grissom and cornerback JC Jackson had pass breakups during 11-on-11s. Jackson also broke up a pass during 1-on-1s.

— Patriots rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn continued working at right tackle, but it mostly was with the second-team unit.

— Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones continues to receive work as the Patriots’ No. 3 cornerback, playing in the slot. The Patriots’ nickel defense still includes three safeties, rather than three cornerbacks.

— Wide receiver Matthew Slater, running backs Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead, linebacker Harvey Langi and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon were absent.

— Wide receiver Kenny Britt, rookie cornerback Duke Dawson, defensive end Trey Flowers and cornerback Ryan Lewis were limited to conditioning work on a side field during full-team drills.

— The Patriots’ final practice fully open to the media and fans is Tuesday at 1 p.m. After that, we’ll have to base player evaluations simply on preseason games. The Patriots have a (sort of) Super Bowl XLII rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images