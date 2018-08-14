Patriots Training Camp Observations: Ja’Whaun Bentley Shines In Injury-Riddled Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots might have to shake up some personnel packages for Thursday’s preseason game after a practice filled with injuries.

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett appeared to suffer a leg injury at the end of Tuesday’s practice. Tight end Dwayne Allen and defensive end Trent Harris also appeared to get banged up. Linebacker Marquis Flowers departed practice early to the conditioning field, while running back Jeremy Hill, who appeared to suffer an injury Monday, didn’t take any handoffs.

So, what about the healthy players (yes, there were some left)? Here’s the rest of our practice notes from the final session open to reporters and fans:

— Quarterback Tom Brady completed 16-of-25 passes. Backup Brian Hoyer went 16-of-25, and rookie Danny Etling didn’t get any competitive reps in 11-on-11s.

— It was notable to see Eric Decker join Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Rob Gronkowski and James White during a hurry-up walk-through. The second-team included tight end Jacob Hollister, running back Brandon Bolden and wide receivers Riley McCarron, Devin Lucien and Dorsett.

— Cornerback Jonathan Jones made a standout play, breaking up a pass over Decker.

— Cornerbacks Jason McCourty, Eric Rowe, JC Jackson and Jomal Wiltz, safety Patrick Chung and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley had pass breakups in team drills. Bentley’s came while covering Gronkowski, which is no small feat. Hoyer’s throw was admittedly off.

— Cornerback Stephon Gilmore had pass breakups in his only two targets in 1-on-1 drills. He was covering Hogan and Cordarrelle Patterson.

— In depth chart watch, cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Cyrus Jones played in the slot in the top defensive unit. Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones and defensive end Keionta Davis also received time with with the top defense.

— Starting left tackle Trent Brown took a lap for a false start at one point, and Matt Tobin filled in for him. The Patriots are keeping rookie Isaiah Wynn at right tackle for now.

— Players tend to wind up on the ground while going against Brown in 1-on-1s. Defensive end Eric Lee was the latest to get pancaked.

— Davis put Wynn on roller skates during a 1-on-1 drill.

— In a drill where a ball carrier was supposed to make a move on a defensive player taking a pursuit angle, Cyrus Jones and Chung took reps from both sides of the ball, since they’re punt returners.

— We haven’t seen Cyrus Jones muff any punts since coming off the physically unable to perform list. Good sign there.

— Dorsett, Edelman, Hogan and Lucien suffered drops. That total was down from 10 total drops Monday.

— Running backs Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel, wide receiver Matthew Slater, linebacker Harvey Langi and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon were absent.

— Cornerbacks Duke Dawson and Ryan Lewis, defensive end Trey Flowers and wide receiver Kenny Britt worked on conditioning and were limited in practice.

