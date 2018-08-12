Patriots Training Camp: Rex Burkhead Joins Short Absentee List

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were down another running back Sunday in a rainy practice session.

Running backs Rex Burkhad and Sony Michel, linebacker Harvey Langi and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon were absent. Burkhead was limited in practice Wednesday with an unknown ailment, leaving the main practice field midway through the session, and didn’t play in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Washington Redskins.

Michel is dealing with a knee injury, and Langi is reportedly expected to miss extended time with an internal ailment.

Interior offensive lineman Brian Schwenke returned to practice.

It appears the Patriots didn’t suffer any new injuries in Thursday’s exhibition game.

Among players limited in practice, cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Jonathan Jones and safety Nate Ebner began the session on a lower practice field saved for conditioning work. Wide receiver Matthew Slater, cornerback Ryan Lewis and guard Jason King also spent time on the lower conditioning field.