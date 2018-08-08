Patriots Training Camp: Rex Burkhead, Trey Flowers Limited; Four Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Four players were missing from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice ahead of the team’s preseason opener.

Running back Sony Michel, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, linebacker Harvey Langi and offensive lineman Brian Schwenke all were not spotted at practice, the Patriots’ 11th of training camp.

Wide receiver Kenny Britt, running back Rex Burkhead, defensive end Trey Flowers, cornerback Jonathan Jones, safety Nate Ebner, special teamer Matthew Slater and offensive lineman Jason King were limited, spending part or all of practice on the rehab field. Burkhead had been a full participant in the first 10 camp practices.

Cornerback Cyrus Jones remained on the main field until late in practice. He did not see any reps on defense but saw extensive punt return work.

The Patriots will host the Washington Redskins on Thursday at Gillette Stadium in their first of four preseason games.

