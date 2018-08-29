Patriots Veterans Share Their Advice For Rookies Ahead Of Preseason Finale

For hundreds of players around the league, this is one of the most stressful weeks on the NFL calendar.

Each team’s roster must be trimmed from 90 players to just 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, meaning nearly half of the men currently holding NFL contracts will need to find new jobs by weekend’s end. And with just one preseason game remaining, most of those roster spots already have been secured.

With most teams sitting their starters and established veterans in preparation for Week 1, that final preseason game is a proving ground for rookies and players on the roster bubble.

In the lead-up to Thursday’s preseason finale against the New York Giants, several New England Patriots veterans reflected on how they handled this week earlier in their careers and offered some advice to those experiencing the anxiety of roster cuts for the first time.

“31 other teams watching”

As the Patriots’ No. 1 receiver until Julian Edelman returns from suspension, Chris Hogan’s roster spot never has been in jeopardy this summer. But that wasn’t always the case for the 30-year-old, whose first two preseasons ended with him turning in his playbook and heading home.

Hogan, who entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of Monmouth, was released at final cuts by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and Miami Dolphins in 2012, with the latter being captured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

“It’s tough,” Hogan said. “I’ve been in that position many times. I could put myself in that position right now, just being in this week. You’ve got a lot of emotions.”

Hogan was let go by three different teams before breaking through with the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and then had to spend another three seasons as a backup before becoming a starter for New England in 2016. He knows the importance of seizing opportunities and making a strong impression whenever possible.

“For me, and if I was to tell any of these guys, to play in these games in the preseason, you can control what you can control,” Hogan said. “And that’s your effort, your attitude and going out there and doing your job the best you can, because at the end of the day, there’s 31 other teams watching this film and evaluating it. That’s how you have to approach it.”

“Believe in yourself”

Safety Duron Harmon has clear memories of the last week of his first preseason — and not fond ones.

Considered a major reach in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Harmon endured a miserable game against the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of that preseason, missing several tackles and allowing in a touchdown pass in a 40-9 Patriots loss.

“You know you’re going to play a lot (in the fourth preseason game),” Harmon said. “You’ve got to play special teams, defense. And I remember my last preseason game my rookie year, the fourth one, because I didn’t play particularly well in the third preseason game versus the Lions.

“Good thing I had good veterans around me — Steve Gregory, Dev (Devin McCourty). They told me to just move on. It’s going to be a quick week, and just go out there and play better than you did the last preseason (game). And I was able to do that.”

Harmon sat out Week 1 of his rookie season but has played in every game since — a streak of 92 straight appearances, including playoffs — going on to become a de facto starter and team captain. His advice to the young guys this week?

“Just believe in yourself,” Harmon said. “Your abilities are what got you here. Never forget that you were a capable, good football player in college. You showed these scouts, these coaches that you were capable of playing in this league. So just go out there, do what you do, try not to put too much pressure on yourself. Go out there and play football and have fun, and everything will take care of itself.”

“Do something special”

The only player on the Patriots’ roster whose résumé includes stops in the Arena Football League and the United Football League, James Develin took the long road to the NFL.

After briefly playing on those lower circuits in 2010, Develin spent nearly two years with the Cincinnati Bengals without ever cracking the 53-man roster. He was among the team’s final cuts in 2011 and again in 2012, after which he joined the Patriots’ practice squad.

“You realize that you’ve really got to do something special and really try to cement yourself to get a place on the 53-man roster,” said Develin, who converted from defensive line to fullback after college. “It’s a really unique opportunity to make an NFL roster, so you’ve got to go out there and do everything in your power to put yourself in that position to make it.”

Develin has been an important part of New England’s offense since becoming the team’s starting fullback in 2013. Last year, he earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Like Hogan and Harmon, Develin will get to relax Thursday night, as undrafted rookie Henry Poggi is expected to handle all fullbacking duties against the Giants.

“(This week) is a big opportunity for these young guys to really put their best foot forward and go out and just try to do what the coaches ask them,” Develin said. “It’s a really good opportunity for these guys to go and show out and show what they can do.”

