Patriots Vs. Giants Live Stream: Watch NFL Preseason Game Online

The New England Patriots and New York Giants will renew their rivalry Thursday night as they close out the preseason.

Not too many, if any, starters will play for the teams — they don’t want to risk any injuries with Week 1 of the regular season so close. But there will be plenty of players fighting for the last few roster spots on each side, and that should create some fierce competition throughout the game.

Here’s how and when to watch Patriots vs. Giants online:

Start Time: Thursday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Patriots.com

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images