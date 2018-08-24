Patriots Vs. Panthers Live Stream: Watch NFL Preseason Game Online

The New England Patriots are 2-0 in the preseason, and they’ll take that undefeated record on the road Friday night for a Week 3 preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady played the first half of last week’s win over the Eagles, and he could play a similar amount of time versus the Panthers. These reps against a quality defense in a real game setting could prove quite valuable given the uncertainty surrounding the Patriots’ receiving corps.

Here’s how to watch the Patriots vs. Panthers online:

When: Friday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Patriots.com

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images