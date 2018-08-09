Patriots Vs. Redskins Live: Updates, Analysis From Preseason Opener

12:15 p.m. ET: Good afternoon from Gillette Stadium, and welcome to opening night of the New England Patriots preseason.

The Patriots, who kicked off training camp two weeks ago, will host the Washington Redskins tonight in their first of four exhibition contests leading up to the 2018 NFL season.

Entrenched New England starters rarely play more than a few series in the preseason opener — quarterback Tom Brady, for example, has sat out three of the last four entirely — so much of the snaps in this game will go to players fighting for spots on the 53-man roster.

We won’t know exactly which players will suit up for this one until closer to kickoff, but a few can effectively be ruled out based on their level of participation in practice this week.

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, running back Sony Michel, linebacker Harvey Langi and offensive linemen Brian Schwenke all missed practice Wednesday, and defensive end Trey Flowers, running back Rex Burkhead, special teamer Matthew Slater, cornerbacks Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones, safety Nate Ebner and offensive linemen Jason King were limited.

Though Michel, a first-round pick in this year’s draft, will be sidelined, the rest of the Patriots’ rookie class should see significant playing time. That group includes third-string quarterback Danny Etling, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, cornerbacks Duke Dawson, J.C. Jackson and Keion Crossen, linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Christian Sam, tight end Ryan Izzo and punter Corey Bojorquez.

Patriots rookies received new, position-appropriate jersey numbers Thursday, the full list of which can be found here.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Stay tuned throughout the afternoon for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images