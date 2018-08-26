Patriots Wide Receiver Eric Decker Announces Retirement In Instagram Post

As quickly as the Eric Decker era in New England came, it went.

The veteran wide receiver, who signed with the Patriots on August 2, announced his retirement Sunday afternoon in a post on his Instagram page.

Patriots WR Eric Decker announced his retirement. pic.twitter.com/px96nyoGES — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 26, 2018

Decker’s retirement marks the end of an eight-year run that saw him play for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans before joining the Pats. He grabbed 439 passes for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns over 111 regular-season games.

He saw a noticeable downtick in productivity with the Titans last year, his only season in Tennessee, and it was clear he lost a step with the Patriots. Decker continued to struggle with dropped passes and was getting most of his looks from Brian Hoyer, a sign that he wasn’t really thought of as a first-team option.

Pats head coach Bill Belichick on Saturday chalked it up to issues with timing, but added that the 31-year-old was learning well. It is possible that Decker would have been one of the casualties when the Patriots trim their roster from 89 to 53 in a week, but his departure marks more dwindling of an already thin receiving group.

New England now has Julian Edelman — who will begin the season with a four-game suspension — Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, Matthew Slater, Riley McCarron, Braxton Berrios, Devin Lucien and Paul Turner as its options at wideout.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images