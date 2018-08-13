Paul Pierce Believes Celtics Can Win 2018-19 Championship By Doing This

Paul Pierce has some useful advice for his would-be basketball heirs.

The Boston Celtics legend believes the C’s can win next season’s NBA championship if they’re willing to do what he and his former teammates did during their triumphant 2007-08 campaign: “sacrifice.” Pierce advised the current Celtics to do so in an article Boston.com’s Mark Dunphy published Monday.

“When you have that type of talent, they’re going to have to learn to sacrifice,” Pierce said. “Not everybody is going to be able to accomplish maybe the individual goals they want to accomplish, but the team’s greater goal should be all that matters.

“You have to sacrifice if you are truly committed to trying to win a championship. They’re going to win a lot of games, but unless they sacrifice — because we know they’re going to be better than probably what their numbers show — if they can sacrifice they’ll win a championship this year. Because the talent is definitely there.”

The Celtics are not-so-quietly confident of their chances of reaching the NBA Finals, now that LeBron James has left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers.

But nothing is given in sports, and the 2007-08 Celtics’ experience with gelling Pierce, fellow superstars Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, and a host of other players, provides a useful guide to how the team can achieve the success it desires next season.

