Paul Pierce Details Why Celtics Could Have Plenty Of Success In 2018-19

The Boston Celtics are on pretty much everyone’s radar this season.

Including Paul Pierce’s.

The C’s are set to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference during the 2018-19 campaign, thanks largely to the improved health of many players and LeBron James heading to the West Coast.

During an interview Friday, Pierce shared why he thinks Boston has “a great shot” to make some noise this season.

Take a listen:

Here's @paulpierce34 on the potential of this 2018-19 Celtics team pic.twitter.com/GCrdckFNBK — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 11, 2018

Excellent points.

The C’s may be frontrunners in the East this season, but they’re not alone. The Philadelphia 76ers are returning with plenty of young talent, while the Toronto Raptors acquired Kawhi Leonard, even though it was at the expense of DeMar DeRozan.

Still, the Celts are creating plenty of buzz around Boston, and it’s easy to see why.

