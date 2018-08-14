Paul Pierce Doesn’t Seem Confident Kyrie Irving Will Stay With Celtics

If you’re a Boston Celtics fan worried about whether Kyrie Irving will re-sign with the C’s, then you probably shouldn’t turn to Paul Pierce for comfort.

Irving can opt out of his contract and become a free agent next offseason, and already there are rumors of the star point guard preparing to leave Boston for the New York Knicks, among others. Boston Sports Journal’s Brian Robb recently asked Pierce whether he thought Irving really would leave the young, loaded Celtics, and Pierce’s answer wasn’t exactly reassuring.

“You know what? It’s hard to really get a read on the players these days. There are so many changes being made,” Pierce told Robb. “Who would have expected Kevin Durant to go to the Warriors? (DeMarcus) Cousins to the Warriors? LeBron (James) to Miami a few years ago? Players are just showing that they have the control and the power to do what they want.

“There is no loyalty to a franchise anymore. You are not going to see a player stay with one franchise for 10-15 years. That’s the generation we live in. You have to brace for it. Guys want to play with certain teams, they want to play with certain guys they know, their friends. They’re showing they have the power.”

Make of that what you will.

Speculation about Irving’s future will be a dominant storyline throughout the season. It’s worth noting, however, the Celtics guard has offered no signs that he has one foot out the door.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images