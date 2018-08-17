PawSox Begin Steps To Build Stadium In Worcester, Leave Rhode Island

Goodbye, PawSox.

Hello, WooSox.

The Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate took its first official step toward relocating to Massachusetts on Friday with the announcement that the Pawtucket Red Sox had signed a letter of intent to build a new stadium in downtown Worcester, Mass. The new ballpark would be scheduled to open in 2021.

PawSox chairman Larry Lucchino made the announcement in a ceremony with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Mayor Joseph Petty and city manager Ed Augustus at Worcester City Hall.

“We are eager to build an innovative, family-friendly ballpark that reflects the love and appreciation of baseball that unifies Central Massachusetts and the Blackstone Valley Corridor,” Lucchino said in a statement. “This day marks a major milestone on a journey that began 12 months ago. Through the entire process, the spirit of collaboration and cooperation between the city of Worcester and the commonwealth of Massachusetts has been inspiring.”

McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I., will continue to be the PawSox’s home for the next two seasons, as it has been since 1970. The stadium opened in 1942, but underwent major renovations in 1998.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images