Pedro Martinez Calls Out Yankees On Twitter As MLB Playoffs Near

Pedro Martinez is going to call it like he sees it.

The legendary pitcher was unapologetically candid throughout Hall of Fame career, and not much has changed in the years since he hung up his cleats.

Martinez lived up to this billing Tuesday night when he took to Twitter to point out where he believes the New York Yankees are lacking.

The Yankees don’t seem to have the energy of a winning team. I understand some key players are injured, but they don’t seem to be hustling out there. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) August 22, 2018

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the Yankees in the second half thus far, which recently allowed the Boston Red Sox to extend their American League East division lead to double-digits. But there’s still over a month of the regular season remaining, and the eventual return of Aaron Judge undoubtedly will give to New York a major jolt.

And to be fair, Martinez’s tweet came at a rather perplexing time. Shortly after Pedro’s call-out, the Bronx Bombers tallied their fourth straight win with an extra-innings victory over the Miami Marlins.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports