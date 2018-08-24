Pedro Martinez Lauds David Price After Gem In Red Sox’s Win Vs. Indians

David Price has been almost unhittable since the Major League Baseball All-Star break, and that continued Thursday at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander mowed down the Cleveland Indians in Thursday’s series finale, tossing eight shutout innings in Boston’s 7-0 win. The dominating performance improved Price’s ERA to 1.09 since the Midsummer Classic, and Pedro Martinez likes what he’s seen from the veteran starter, giving Price a shoutout on Twitter after the win.

I’m very happy for David Price and the fact that he has been able to put everything aside and concentrate on pitching! Looking good — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) August 24, 2018

Price has had a tumultuous tenure since signing with the Red Sox prior to the 2016 season, but he finally is looking like the ace he has been throughout his entire career.

With Chris Sale on the disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, the Red Sox will need Price to keep leading the rotation until Sale returns, and hopefully, continue to put up zeroes deep into October.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images