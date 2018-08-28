Pedro Martinez Offers Help After Spotting Issue With Nathan Eovaldi’s Delivery

When the Red Sox are in trouble, it doesn’t appear Pedro Martinez is too far away.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi was impressive in his first two starts with the team, but since then he has struggled mightily. The Red Sox are at a bit of an impasse with Eovaldi, as they aren’t deep in starting pitching due to injuries, so they have to keep rolling him out.

But in watching Eovaldi in one of his recent outings, Martinez noticed something was amiss with the hard-throwing right-hander’s delivery.

So what did he do? Well, like any good special assistant to the president of baseball operations, he dropped a call to Sox manager Alex Cora and offered to provide some help.

Cora said that Pedro Martinez called him and said he noticed something about Eovaldi's delivery and wanted to help out. Cora said that Martinez, Ortiz and Lowell have been very helpful this season. — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) August 28, 2018

It wasn’t limited to just Eovaldi, either. The Hall of Fame pitcher also was spotted helping both Eduardo Rodriguez — who has been injured since July 14, but will return to action Saturday — and long reliever Hector Velazquez, who was shelled his last time out.

While Red Sox pitching mostly has been reliable this year, it must be nice to know they can count on Martinez to provide some assistant whenever things go south.

