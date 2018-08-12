PGA Championship 2018 Leaderboard: Final Scores As Brooks Koepka Wins Major

Tiger Woods was on the prowl during the back nine of the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club, but his driver ultimately gave him too many problems as Brooks Koepka captured his third career major title and his second of the season.

Koepka shot 4-under the par-66, joining an elite class of Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen and Ben Hogan to win both the PGA Championship and U.S. Open in the same year.

Woods fired a 6-under for a second-place finish in the tournament and his second consecutive top-10 finish in a major after finishing sixth at The Open. His 64 marked his lowest score in the final round of a major championship.

Despite making a tough run for first place at the end, Koepka took the lead once and for all after hitting back-to-back birdies on holes 15 and 16 and sealed the victory with a par on the final hole.

Here’s the top 10 of the final 2018 PGA Championship leaderboard:

1. Brooks Koepka

2. Tiger Woods

3. Adam Scott

T4. Stewart Cink

T4. Jon Rahm

T6. Thomas Pieters

T6. Francesco Molinari

T6. Justin Thomas

T6. Garry Woodland

T10. Rafael Cabrera Bello

T10. Tyrrell Hatton

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images