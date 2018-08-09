PGA Championship 2018 Live Stream: Watch First Round Action Online

The 2018 PGA Championship, the final major of the 2018 golf season, begins Thursday with first round play at Bellerive Country Club.

The field, like it is at every major, is loaded with star power. Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and many others are in St. Louis in pursuit of the iconic Wanamaker Trophy.

Here’s how to watch the 100th PGA Championship online.

When: Thursday, Aug. 9 from 8:30 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: PGA.com

TV: 2 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET on TNT

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images