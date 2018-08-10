PGA Championship 2018 Live Stream: Watch Second-Round Action Online

The second round of the 2018 PGA Championship tees off Friday, and Tiger Woods has some work to do.

The 14-time major winner shot an even 70 on Thursday in Round 1 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, putting him six strokes off the leader, Gary Woodland, who recorded a 6-under 64. Rickie Fowler is hot on Woodland’s trail at 5-under.

Woods will look to bounce back Friday in a star-studded group featuring Rory McIlroy and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational winner Justin Thomas that tees off at 2:48 p.m. ET.

The action begins well before that, though, as the first group at Bellerive begins play at 7:50 a.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch the 100th PGA Championship online:

When: Friday, Aug. 10, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: PGA.com

TV: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on TNT

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images