PGA Championship 2018 Live Stream: Watch Third-Round Action Online

Saturday will be a busy day at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Round 2 of the 2018 PGA Championship will conclude in the morning after rain halted play Friday afternoon. Round 3 will get underway shortly thereafter.

Gary Woodland (minus-10) is the leader in the clubhouse, but he’s got Kevin Kisner (minus-9), Brooks Koepka (minus-8), Rickie Fowler (minus-8) and Dustin Johnson (minus-7) right on his heels. Tiger Woods sits tied for 24th at minus-3.

Here’s how to watch the 100th PGA Championship online:

When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: PGA.com

TV: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on TNT and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on CBS.

