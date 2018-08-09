Golf Rumors: Hackers Attack PGA Ahead Of PGA Championship, Ryder Cup

Hackers are trying to disrupt the PGA of America’s best-laid plans at the worst time possible.

PGA of America employees reportedly were blocked from using crucial files this week after unidentified hackers gained access to its computer servers, stole files and attempted to extort the company, Golf Week’s Eamon Lynch reported Wednesday, citing a source. The PGA of America learned of the hacking Tuesday when employees tried to access certain creative materials related the PGA Championship and Ryder Cup but reportedly received this message instead.

“Your network has been penetrated,” the message reads, per Lynch. “All files on each host in the network have been encrypted with a strong algorythm (sic).”

Hackers warned the PGA of America against trying break the encryption.

“This may lead to the impossibility of recovery of certain files,” the message continued.

The hackers included a Bitcoin wallet number in the message but didn’t specify how much of the digital currency they wanted in return for the files. Lynch’s source told him the PGA of America doesn’t intend to meet any of the hackers’ demands and has enlisted internal and external IT experts to re-take full control of their servers.

A PGA of America spokesperson declined to comment because the situation is ongoing. The PGA of America reportedly didn’t have full control of its servers as of Wednesday night. Nevertheless, the organization doesn’t believe the hacking will affect the PGA Championship, which started Thursday at Bellerive Country Club.

