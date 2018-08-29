Phil Hughes’ Tweets About Fenway Park Won’t Go Over Well In Boston

Phil Hughes has some free time on his hands after the San Diego Padres released him on Aug. 16. Apparently he’s spending that by bashing the places he used to work.

The veteran right-hander logged on Tuesday night to tweet an “unpopular opinion” aimed at the stadiums of the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs.

Ok here’s mine. You ready? Beyond the history, Wrigley and Fenway suck https://t.co/5lNGBBJdDo — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) August 29, 2018

Hoo boy.

Boston’s Fenway Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field arguably are the two most iconic ballparks in Major League Baseball. They’re also the two oldest, which apparently is Hughes’ gripe: The amenities — especially the visitors’ clubhouse — aren’t up to his standards.

Taj Mahal? I’d settle for not a dumpster — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) August 29, 2018

Hughes faced almost immediate backlash from sports media folks like ESPN’s John Buccigross as well as random Twitter users, but the 32-year-old held his ground.

Give me a reason that has nothing to do with history or nostalgia then… — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) August 29, 2018

The city is irrelevant. I love Chicago and Boston. I’ll agree the visuals are unique — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) August 29, 2018

Spend 9 hours in their visiting clubhouses and let me know if you can hear those soundtracks — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) August 29, 2018

But also it’s a trash can pic.twitter.com/W5RW9TilTy — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) August 29, 2018

The same reason your really old car was bad — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) August 29, 2018

Hughes did have one sympathizer in veteran Atlanta Braves reliever Brandon McCarthy.

I think after this year it's only going to be Fenway in that answer. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) August 29, 2018

yeah. Just everything will finally be new and nice. Not a trip of pain anymore. — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) August 29, 2018

Outside fellow ballplayers, though, Hughes won’t find much support for this take. Red Sox fans have plenty of ammo to fire back with, too: Hughes, who spent seven seasons with the New York Yankees and five with the Minnesota Twins, has a 5.98 career ERA at Fenway over 13 appearances, with 68 hits allowed in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

Ironically enough, Hughes actually grew up a Red Sox fan and had a poster of Nomar Garciaparra in his room as a kid, according to the New York Times. Although he lived in Southern California, Hughes would take trips to New England in the summer with his family — his father grew up in the Boston area and was raised a die-hard Red Sox fan — that often included visits to Fenway. The first game he attended at the ballpark featured home runs by both Garciaparra and Mo Vaughn.

Alas, it appears Fenway’s magic wore off quickly for Hughes, who got absolutely shelled — six earned runs over two innings — during his first major league start in Boston while with the Yankees in 2008.

