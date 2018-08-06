Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins Takes Shot At Patriots’ Super Bowl Loss On Twitter

The Philadelphia Phillies are having a heck of a season, but they aren’t getting much love at the national level.

Sound like another Philadelphia pro sports team?

The Eagles were underdogs all this past season, making that notion their mantra as they made an improbable run to the Super Bowl, ultimately dispatching the heavily-favored New England Patriots 41-33.

Meanwhile, the Phillies have come out of basically nowhere this season and currently lead the National League East by 1 1/2 games and are poised to make a compelling run down the stretch. But even though they play stellar at home, are loaded with young talent and solid pitching, it didn’t get them noticed in the latest MLB power rankings by ESPN.

Philly didn’t even crack the 10 despite the Atlanta Braves, who are second in the NL East, landing at No. 10.

As such, Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins took exception to the snub, calling out ESPN and taking an indirect jab at the Pats in his response.

Anyone remember what happened the last time a Philly sports team was the underdog?🤔🤔 #hungrydogs https://t.co/FIa7x61FYr — Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) August 6, 2018

Well played.

Of course, the Eagles not only were the underdog throughout the playoffs with quarterback Carson Wentz sidelined, but they were considered a major longshot to win the Super Bowl.

So yeah, can’t blame Hoskins for calling attention to recent history in the City of Brotherly Love.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images