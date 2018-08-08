Police Clarify Brian France Never Name-Dropped Donald Trump During Arrest

Brian France apparently kept the president’s name out of his mouth.

The NASCAR CEO was arrested Sunday night in The Hamptons and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and illegal possession of narcotics (oxycodone). Initial reports of France’s arrest claimed the 56-year-old floated his job title and name-dropped some of his powerful friends, including United States President Donald Trump, during the arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y.

But as entertaining as that Trump anecode was, it’s actually not true, Sag Harbor chief of police Austin J. McGuire told the Daytona Beach News-Journal on Tuesday. McGuire also said France was obedient and followed commands during the process.

“He was very compliant and the only time he ever mentioned NASCAR, as part of our arrest processing, we ask people where they are employed, and he said ‘NASCAR,’ ” McGuire said.

“The arresting officer had no idea who he was or anything. The arresting officer said Mr. France was completely compliant and a gentleman.”

France since has taken an indefinite leave of absence. His uncle, Jim France, as assumed the role of NASCAR’s interim chairman.

Brian France also issued the following statement Monday night:

Of course, this isn’t the first time France has had trouble behind the wheel. In 2006, he crashed his car into a tree in Daytona and, although he never faced charges, the details surrounding the incident are rather suspicious.

France has a court date scheduled for Sept. 14, according to the News-Journal.

