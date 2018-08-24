Rainbow Appears Over Comerica Park During Tigers’ Tribute To Aretha Franklin

On Aug. 16, Aretha Franklin passed away at the age of 76 in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

The Detroit Tigers honored the singer Tuesday with a moment of silence before their game against the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park — their first home game since Franklin’s passing. During the moment of silence, a rainbow appeared over the ballpark with Franklin’s picture on the video board in center field.

