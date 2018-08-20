Rams’ Ndamukong Suh Rips Dolphins Defense In Petty Instagram Comment

Ndamukong Suh’s apparently takes cheap shots on social media, too.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle was released by the Miami Dolphins in March, and clearly feels his former team made a mistake. Suh’s feelings were made abundantly clear in a rather petty Instagram comment on a highlight video from Miami’s 27-20 preseason loss to the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey gashed the Suh-less Dolphins defense for a 71-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Overall, the Dolphins allowed 226 rushing yards in the ugly effort.

Here’s the video:

RUN CMC 🔥🔥 @christianmccaffrey #MIAvsCAR

After seeing the clip, Suh elected to throw shade at the Fins.

“Right up the gut lol,” he wrote, along with one of those “oh well” emojis.

Now, is that an egregiously jerk-ish comment from Suh? Not really, and you could make the case he was simply messing around. However, it’s hard to not feel like he’s firing shots at Miami for releasing him — a decision that had nothing to do with the players who allowed McCaffrey to break loose.

