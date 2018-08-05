Randy Moss Thanks Bill Belichick, Numerous Patriots In Hall Of Fame Speech

Randy Moss led an illustrious NFL career, and some of his greatest seasons came in a New England Patriots uniform.

That clearly was not lost on Moss, who thanked many members of the Patriots, including head coach Bill Belichick, owner Robert Kraft and assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, in his enshrinement speech.

Below are some of the special moments from Moss’ portion of the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio.

Both Kraft and Belichick were in attendance, flying in to view the ceremony.

Moss came to New England with a less-than-sterling reputation, and because of that he voiced his thanks to the Kraft family for “ignoring the noise” and welcoming him to Foxboro.

"To the Kraft family, thank you for ignoring the noise and welcoming me with open arms." – @RandyMoss #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/Q3xRKIhoLT — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 5, 2018

The wideout also noted that when he was down at one point in his career, a letter he received from Scarnecchia gave him the drive to keep pushing.

“I received a letter from you, telling me what you had learned from me and what an inspiration I was to you. Coach, that uplifted me so much. You have no idea, because I was down and out. I wanted to leave the game. Scar, you talked me back into the game.” https://t.co/HAQJOSaaRt — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 5, 2018

Finally, while thanking Belichick, he expressed remorse for the 2007 Patriots being unable to win the Super Bowl that season. But he also thanked the Pats coach for much more than football, which got a huge smile out of the otherwise surly Belichick.

Earlier in the day, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sent well-wishes to Moss, even sharing an anecdote about their time together.

In total, it was an emotional and much-deserved night of recognition for the legendary receiver, whose bust now will sit alongside football’s greatest.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images