Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Explains Why He Landed Back On 10-Day DL

It wasn’t ideal when news broke that Chris Sale was headed to the 10-day disabled list, but it sounds like there isn’t major reason for concern.

After getting activated from the DL Sunday due to mild left shoulder inflammation, the ace landed right back on it Saturday with the same ailment (retroactive to Wednesday) after making just one start.

But it’s not all gloom and doom.

Speaking to the media Saturday afternoon, the 29-year-old indicated that the pain is not as bad as last time, and that this trip is more a matter of him not bouncing back the way he would’ve liked from Sunday’s dazzling start against the Baltimore Orioles.

Furthermore, he indicated that if push came to shove he probably could pitch. But seeing as the Red Sox have a comfortable 10.5-game lead in the American League East, they’re in a position where Sale can rest and make sure he’s just fine.

Take a listen to Sale’s full comments below.

Chris Sale talks about being placed on 10-day DL pic.twitter.com/R0GDa31Lc6 — NESN (@NESN) August 18, 2018

Sale is 12-4 with a 1.97 ERA this season.

Thumbnail photo via Amy Kontras/USA TODAY Sports Images