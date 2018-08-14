Red Sox Activate Blake Swihart From 10-Day Disabled List, DFA Dan Butler

Blake Swihart’s stint on the disabled list didn’t last any longer than expected.

The Boston Red Sox activated the catcher/utility player from the 10-day DL on Tuesday ahead of their Interleague matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies. Veteran catcher Dan Butler was designated for assignment to make room for Swihart on the active roster.

Swihart hit the DL on Friday, Aug. 3, after leaving an Aug. 2 win over the New York Yankees with a hamstring injury. Red Sox manager Alex Cora actually was hopeful the 26-year-old could avoid missing any time, but the team played it safe by sending him to the DL.

Swihart, who has started at six different positions for Boston this season, is hitting at a .226 clip with one home run and six RBIs in 51 big-league games this season. He had been playing better of late, though, hitting .366 over a 17-game span from June 26 to Aug. 3.

The 31-year-old Butler started two games behind the plate to spell Sandy Leon while Swihart was on the DL, going 1-for-6 with an RBI. He’s out of minor league options, however, and will be traded, released or outrighted to the minor leagues in the next seven days.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images