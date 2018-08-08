Red Sox Fan Lil Wayne Pumped After Boston’s Thrilling Win Over Blue Jays

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox bandwagon is alive and well, and Lil Wayne is along for the ride.

Boston pulled off a thrilling extra-innings win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, extending their current winning streak to five games. And Wayne (real name: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.), took to Twitter to show his enthusiasm.

Here’s the superstar rapper’s reaction to the big win:

Great game! Go Sox!! BeezUp! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) August 8, 2018

BeezUp indeed, Mr. Carter.

Wayne, who considers Pedro Martinez his favorite Major League Baseball player, never has been shy about his love for the Red Sox. And a quick scroll through 35-year-old’s Twitter shows he’s been enjoying Boston’s dominance this summer.

Great game! Yea Drew!! Go Sox!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) August 6, 2018

Letz Go Red Sawks!!! B’z up! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 30, 2018

B’s up indeed, Mr. Carter.