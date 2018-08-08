Red Sox Fan Lil Wayne Pumped After Boston’s Thrilling Win Over Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox bandwagon is alive and well, and Lil Wayne is along for the ride.
Boston pulled off a thrilling extra-innings win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, extending their current winning streak to five games. And Wayne (real name: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.), took to Twitter to show his enthusiasm.
Here’s the superstar rapper’s reaction to the big win:
BeezUp indeed, Mr. Carter.
Wayne, who considers Pedro Martinez his favorite Major League Baseball player, never has been shy about his love for the Red Sox. And a quick scroll through 35-year-old’s Twitter shows he’s been enjoying Boston’s dominance this summer.
B’s up indeed, Mr. Carter.
