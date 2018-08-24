Red Sox Finally Getting To See David Price They Thought They Signed

Quite frankly, David Price’s run with the Boston Red Sox has been dogged at times by a cantankerous surliness, relative inconsistency and questions about what he can do on the mound when the leaves start to change.

All of that has made it easy to forget the Red Sox left-hander has been a pretty damn good pitcher throughout most of his career. So good, in fact, it led the Boston to hand Price a seven-year contract worth a reported $217 million.

The totality of Price’s time in Boston hasn’t been as bad as some might want you to think, but there’s no arguing that he’s in the midst of the best run of his time here, flashing the elite talent that made him the richest pitcher in baseball history when he signed in 2015.

Price pitched eight masterful innings Thursday to help the Red Sox fight back and force a series split with the Cleveland Indians, a team with which the Red Sox very well could lock horns with in October.

With that stellar effort, Price improved to 4-0 in his last six starts (the Red Sox have won all six), allowing just five runs in 41 1/3 innings, with 40 strikeouts to just seven walks in that run. Price has been able to shave more than a half-run off his ERA over that time and has some wondering whether he’s about to enter the American League Cy Young Award conversation.

Price admitted Thursday that this is “by far” and “absolutely” the best run he’s had in a Red Sox uniform.

“To not have that really bad game mixed in at some point, that’s good,” he stated after Thursday’s game, per MassLive.com. “This is the pitcher Boston signed. So for me to get back to that, it’s about time.”

It’s about time, indeed.

Now, the Red Sox have to hope Price can not only keep it up down the stretch but into October. The southpaw’s biggest critics undoubtedly will scoff at this recent run, a stance that’s not entirely unjustified. Beating the Indians on a Thursday afternoon in August is nice, but memories of Price being unable to get out of the fourth inning in a playoff start at Cleveland in 2016 are still fresh in the minds of some Red Sox fans.

Price’s postseason ERA as a starter — 5.74 in nine starts — is impossible to ignore, too. If he’s able to buck that trend this year, though, the Red Sox should be viewed as the World Series favorites, and that’s one instance where Boston probably wouldn’t mind if they got a different version of David Price.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images