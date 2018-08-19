Red Sox Gearing Up For Exciting Four-Game Set Against Indians

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, but still walked away with a series victory.

Now, their attention will be turned to a fellow division leader in the Cleveland Indians. The Indians, though a little banged up, have a comfortable lead in the American League Central, and are gearing up for another postseason run.

Sox manager Alex Cora discussed what the Red Sox are up against over the next few days.

