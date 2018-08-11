Red Sox Hand David Price Ball In Game 1 Of Doubleheader Vs. Orioles

The Boston Red Sox had to dip deep into their bullpen during Friday night’s wild 19-12 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, and now they are facing a doubleheader Saturday.

Alex Cora will give the ball to David Price in Game 1 of the doubleheader, hoping that the hard-throwing left-hander can go deep into the game in order to spare a taxed bullpen.

Baltimore will counter with Jimmy Yacabonis who will start what is expected to be a bullpen game for the O’s.

To see the preview of Game 1 of the doubleheader, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images