Every spring the Jimmy Fund organizes a trip down to Fort Myers, Florida for some fun in the sun and for Red Sox spring training. The kids get a chance to get out of the cold in Boston and are able to hit the pool, lazy river and bond with the other patients. To top it off, they get the opportunity to meet some of their heroes and watch a game at JetBlue Park.

Watch the video above to see how the kids spent their day with the Sox.