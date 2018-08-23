Red Sox-Indians Lineups: Sox Try For More Day Game Dominance Behind David Price

It’s a rare weekday matinee for the Boston Red Sox, which could be bad news for the visiting Cleveland Indians.

The Red Sox will try to salvage a split of the potential playoff preview Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park, where they will bring the major leagues’ best record in day games to the table.

Boston has MLB’s highest day game winning percentage (29-6), and the Sox have won 13 of their last 14 matinees.

In those most recent 14 day games, they have a minuscule 1.35 ERA, a run Thursday’s starter David Price hopes to extend. The Red Sox left-hander is in the midst of a terrific stretch himself, with the club winning his last seven starts and 15 of his last 17. Price leads the majors in ERA since the All-Star break (1.35), allowing two runs or fewer in each of his five starts since the break.

The Indians are sending righty Adam Plutko to the mound. Ian Kinsler is the only member of the Red Sox to have faced Plutko, and Kinsler is down to start with Brock Holt instead getting the nod at second base for the Red Sox.

Andrew Benintendi, in his customary second spot in the order and playing left, is looking to extend his hitting streak to eight games. He had three RBIs Wednesday night, the eighth game this season he’s driven in at least three runs.

Here are the lineups for Thursday’s series finale.

BOSTON RED SOX (89-39)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Eduardo Nunez, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Jackie Bradley, CF

David Price, LHP (13-6, 3.69 ERA)

CLEVELAND INDIANS (73-53)

Francisco Lindor, SS

Yandy Diaz, DH

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Edwin Encarnacion, SS

Melky Cabrera, LF

Brandon Guyer, RF

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Roberto Perez, C

Greg Allen, CF

Adam Plutko, RHP (4-3, 4.62 ERA)

