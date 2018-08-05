Red Sox Injuries: Alex Cora Shares Update On Ian Kinsler, Blake Swihart

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

The injury bug has been absolutely relentless with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.

While injuries have been a season-long battle for the Red Sox thus far, Boston’s four-game series against the New York Yankees has been particularly troublesome.

Over the course of the first two games against New York, both Blake Swihart and Ian Kinsler were hobbled by hamstring injuries. But luckily for the two players and their team, they shouldn’t be inactive for long.

Cora said it looks like Blake Swihart and Ian Kinsler will only need 10 days. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 5, 2018

Swihart really had been coming into his own leading up to the injury, which put a halt to his hitting streak at 11 games. After starting the season surrounded by question marks, the 26-year-old has become a critical piece of the roster, especially with Christian Vazquez still out of action.

Kinsler’s injury was a rude welcome to his Red Sox career, as the veteran second baseman only was in his third game with Boston before landing on the disabled list. The Sox clearly made a trade for an everyday second baseman in dealing for Kinsler, so the lack of severity surrounding his hamstring ailment certainly comes as a sigh of relief.

But while Kinsler and Swihart should be returning soon, it might be a little longer before we see Chris Sale toe the rubber. It was announced Sunday that the left-hander will not be starting Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays as originally planned.