Red Sox Injuries: Here’s Latest On Ian Kinsler, Eduardo Rodriguez

The Boston Red Sox are making some progress on the health front.

Manager Alex Cora on Tuesday provided an update on injured second baseman Ian Kinsler and starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, with both appearing to be taking some important steps forward in their respective rehabs.

Ian Kinsler is doing better. He’ll get some swings tomorrow off Eduardo Rodriguez. Could be activated Wednesday or Friday. … Rodriguez scheduled to throw four sim innings … Johnson, Price and Sake for the Tampa series. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 14, 2018

Live BP here in Philly for Eduardo Rodriguez tomorrow. Could be the last step before starting a rehab assignment. #RedSox — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 14, 2018

Kinsler has not been with the Red Sox long, but he was making an important impact in the time he had spent since being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels right before the trade deadline. His presence at second base provides a defensive upgrade from Eduardo Nunez and allows Nunez and fellow utility man Brock Holt to play elsewhere.

Rodriguez was having a solid campaign before going down, posting an 11-3 record with a 3.44 ERA. His addition back to the rotation certainly could stabilize the back end.

