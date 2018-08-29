Red Sox Injuries: Here’s Latest On Pitchers Chris Sale, Steven Wright

The Boston Red Sox continue to get healthier.

Just one day removed from Alex Cora indicating that pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and catcher Christian Vazquez would return this weekend, the Sox manager provided another promising update on knuckleballer Steven Wright.

Steven Wright will be activated for 9/1, joining Eduardo Rodriguez and (probably) Christian Vazquez. Sox getting a ton of help back when rosters expand. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 29, 2018

The timing for all these additions couldn’t be better, as rosters will expand Saturday for the final month of the season, meaning the Red Sox won’t have to option any of the players currently on the 25-man roster to make room for Rodriguez, Vazquez or Wright.

The right-handed knuckleballer has been on the disabled list since June 23 due to knee inflammation from offseason cartilage restoration surgery. He got a late start to his season due to that surgery, making his first appearance May 15. But in the time he’s been active this season, he’s been valuable. Over 10 appearances (six as a reliever, four as a starter), Wright posted a 2-1 record with a 3.38 ERA.

Wright made a rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Pawtucket and tossed two shutout innings, allowing one walk and striking out one. He threw 31 pitches, 20 of which went for strikes. It appears his knee bounced back well enough from the outing to consider him a full-go to rejoin the big club.

Cora also gave an update on Chris Sale.

Cora said that Chris Sale will play catch again today- the plan is to build him up to 5 of 6 days before they decide on what the next step will be. — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) August 29, 2018

The Red Sox ace — who threw on flat ground for the third straight day Wednesday — also gave an update of his own.

Chris Sale: “Feelin’ good, feelin’ good.” — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 29, 2018

The southpaw has been on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation, and between their place in the standings and other starters getting healthier, the Red Sox aren’t in a position where they need to rush him back.

