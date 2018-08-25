Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Pitching Can’t Get Job Done In 10-3 Loss Vs. Rays

“We weren’t able to put guys away.”

That’s how Red Sox manager Alex Cora described his team’s shortcomings after Boston’s 10-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Tropicana Field.

It was a tough one for Sox starter Hector Velazquez, who was shelled for nine hits and eight runs (all earned) in just 2 2/3 innings of work.

“We were hoping for more, and it didn’t happen,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “So that’s when we decided to go with Drew (Pomeranz).

Pomeranz provided the Sox with 4 1/3 innings of one-hit ball. That one hit, however, was a two-run home run that boosted the Rays’ lead to 10-3.

“Today was his best fastball of the year,” Cora said of Pomeranz. “But the breaking ball wasn’t consistent … the home run doesn’t bother me … the walk after two outs to a left-hander batter … he can’t do that, he knows it. He needs to attack those guys, especially with two outs. But then after that, he gave us length, which (is) very important.”

Even though Velazquez struggled in the game, the offense didn’t provide much support, either. The starting nine had 13 hits and loaded the bases in the eighth inning with one out, but just couldn’t generate any runs after putting up two in the third and one in the fifth inning.

Here are some other notes from Friday’s Red Sox-Rays game:

— J.D. Martinez continued to add to his RBI total, knocking in his 110th (!) run of the season in the loss.

— The Sox got another look at their former pitcher Jalen Beeks. They were able to get to him for three runs on seven hits, which is a much different tale than the last time they faced the left-hander.

“We hit him hard today,” Cora said. “He did a good job today using his fastball. He made some pitches when he had to, but we hit him hard today.”

— Mookie Betts had an uncharacteristically quiet night at the plate, going 0-for-3. He did have two walks, though, one of which resulted in a run.

“I don’t think he’s gonna hit .450 the whole time,” Cora said when asked if he thought Betts was struggling recently at the dish. “He crushed that ball to center field, he walked twice. The quality of the at-bats the last few days have been better.”

— With the loss and a 7-5 New York Yankees win over the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox’s lead in the American League East now is 8 1/2 games.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images